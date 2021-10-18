6 Satkhira BCL leaders expelled for provocative FB posts

Six presidents and general secretaries of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Satkhira have been expelled for posting provocative statements over the Cumilla incident on Facebook.

The news was disclosed in a press release signed by the Satkhira district BCL President Ashikur Rahman and General Secretary Sumon Hossain.

General Secretary of Satkhira branch of BCL, Sumon Hossain, told the Business Standard that BCL is a secular organisation.

On Sunday night, the six leaders were expelled for violating the organization's ideology and rules, said Sumon.

The ones who have been ousted are General Secretary of Tala upazila's Kholishkhali union BCL unit Nur Islam, General Secretary of Assasuni upazila's Shovonali union BCL unit Nur Alam, Dargahpur union BCL unit's General Secretary Yousuf Ali Sujon, Protapnagar union's BCL unit President Ashikur Rahman Reza, Kadakati union BCL unit's General Secretary Mostafizur Rahman, and Kushkhali union BCL unit's under sadar upazila Organisational Secretary Ariful Islam.