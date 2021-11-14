6-point demand of ride-sharing drivers  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 07:34 pm

The Dhaka Ride Sharing Drivers Union has declared all riders will go on a continuous strike if their demands are not met by 28 November

The ridesharing industry of Bangladesh is valued at an estimated Tk2,200 crore and accounts for 23 percent of the transportation sector. Photo: Mumit M
The Dhaka Ride Sharing Drivers Union has raised a six-point demand which includes reducing ride-sharing company commissions to 10%from 25% and not suspending or cancelling a rider account without verifying an allegation.

They say ride-sharing companies deprive riders of their just payments with front loaded bills.

At a press conference held at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Sunday, union leaders also declared that all riders would go on a continuous strike if their demands are not met by 28 November.

Riders have also demanded parking facilities in Dhaka and Sylhet for enlisted vehicles and requested government exemption of advance income tax (AIT).

"App-based ride-sharing companies promised us that we can earn Tk80,000 a month, but in reality, if we earn Tk2,000 in a day, Tk1,000 is paid out in commissions and fines in cases filed by traffic police and so on," said Ruhul Amin Dewan, acting president of the union. 

"Since there are no dedicated parking zones for us, traffic policemen frequently fine us Tk1,000-5,000, which companies do not bear. Companies also take away our hard-earned money in the name of passenger booking money, insurance, and various other tricks. The companies also deprive us of labour rights considering us as zero-hour contractors," Ruhul Amin added.

He also said the companies quite often double the fare on rainy days or during natural disasters, which causes arguments and conflict between riders and passengers, and this is on the rise.

Belal Ahmed, general secretary of the union, said, "The livelihood of almost four lakh people depends on ride-sharing directly or indirectly. We live from hand to mouth. The government has to recognise us as transport workers and we will go on strike if the government does not accept our demands by 28 November.
 

Ride sharing

