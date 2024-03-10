Ride-sharing: National policy with minimum wage, safety for drivers demanded

Leaders of ride-sharing service providers association have called for a national policy fixing minimum wage based on current market rates as per service standards.

Speaking at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Sunday (10 March), the platform's convenor Belal Ahmed also urged for the recognition of ride-sharing drivers as workers.

He also demanded parking facilities with public toilets for the app-based drivers, taking into consideration the associated health risks.

Belal Ahmed said the state should establish a fixed commission for ride-sharing services, considering economic and structural factors, as well as the revenue and expenditure of ride service companies.

This move must be taken to put an end to all unethical commission practices, he added.

Considering the working hours and fuel costs incurred by the drivers, it is essential to ensure a minimum fare of Tk300 for each short-distance ride for cars, Tk200 for CNG-run three-wheelers, and Tk150 for bikes, said the association leader.

