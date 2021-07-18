6 killed in Rangpur bus accident

Six people were killed and at least 15 others were injured following a head-on collision between two passenger buses on Dhaka-Rangpur highway at Rangpur's Mithapukur area early Sunday.

The accident took place at Baldipukur in Mithapukur Upazila when the Rangpur-bound 'Selfie Paribahan' and the Dhaka-bound 'Joana Paribahan' buses collided head on at Mostafa Cold Storage point on the Rangpur-Dhaka highway at 7:30 am, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mithapukur police station Md Amiruzzaman said.

Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

At least 15 passengers of the two buses were injured and five of them were seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital".

Three units of fire service, police and RAB had carried out a rescue operation for about two hours.

