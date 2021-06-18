6 killed in Chattogram road accidents

At least six people, including a woman and a child, were killed and 17 injured in three separate road accidents in the Export Processing Zone (EPZ), Pahartali, and Karnaphuli, areas of Chattogram city on Friday.

In the EPZ area, a passenger bus rammed five pedestrians when the driver lost control of the steering wheel, killing three persons, including a woman and her niece, said Riaj Uddin Chowdhury, sub inspector of EPZ police station.

Of the deceased, Ayesha Begum, 45, and her niece Mimi, 8, were both from Cox's Bazar, and Rezaul Karim, 24, from Kurigram. The injured are undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals.

In Karnaphuli, two people were killed and 15 others injured in a three-way collision between a BRTC bus, a local bus, and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, on College Bazar road on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway around 3:30pm.

The identities of the deceased could not be determined immediately.

Karnaphuli police station sub inspector Rupok Kanti Chowdhury said the injured were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH). The condition of some of the injured remains critical.

In Pahartoli, an unidentified vehicle ran over a pedestrian, Gopal Das, 45, around 8am, leaving him dead on the spot.