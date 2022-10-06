6 killed in bus-microbus collision in Tangail

Six people were killed in a bus-microbus collision near Bangabandhu Bridge in Tangail on Thursday (6 October). The accident also left many injured.

"The accident took place on Thursday noon near the east side of the bridge. Six people died on the spot. Highway police and locals have started rescue operations," Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shafiqul Islam told The Business Standard.

Photo: TBS

Dhaka-bound Ekta Paribahan bus and a North Bengal-bound microbus collided in the Bangabandhu Bridge roundabout on the Dhaka-Tangail Bangabandhu Bridge highway, said police.

The deceased couldn't be verified yet. Bodies have been sent to Tangail General Hospital morgue.

Photo: TBS

Many of the injured are in critical conditions and have been sent to the hospital.