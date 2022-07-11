6 killed in bus-auto rickshaw collision in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 10:04 pm

6 killed in bus-auto rickshaw collision in Chattogram

At least six people were killed and seven more injured in a collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a bus in Patia upazila of Chattogram. 

The accident took place around 8pm on Monday (11 July) at Jalu Dighi area on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway. 

Patia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rashedul Islam told The Business Standard, "Six passengers of the autorickshaw died on the spot and another person died after being taken to the Upazila Health Complex."

The identities of the dead have not been identified yet, he added.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Sabyasachi Nath told The Business Standard that eight injured were brought to the health complex of whom one had died. Three were referred to Chittagong Medical College (CMC) Hospital and four returned home with first aid."

Earlier the day, a man was killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw around 10.30am on the Anwara-Banshkhali PAB road in Chattogram.

The deceased was identified as Maulana Morshedul Haque, 55,of Banigram Mir Bari area. He was the acting principal of Shekharkhil Daruchchalam Adarsh ​​Senior Alim Madrasa. 

Banshkhali Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kamal Uddin said, "The bus and auto-rickshaw involved in the accident have been seized."
 

