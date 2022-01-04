6 illegal structures demolished from Ctg railway space

Railway authorities have removed six illegal structures including several garages and freed 0.7 decimal of land.

The East Zone of the railway demolished the installations, conducting a three-hour drive from 12pm in Jhawtala Rail Crossing area under Khulshi Thana of the city.

Railway Land-Asset official Mahbubul Karim led the drive and freed the land from four encroachers.

Mahbubul said they received allegations against four individuals of constructing garages occupying railway land and found authenticity of the claim during an inspection in the area. Later, they conducted the drive.

The railway officials also warned of continuing such drives against land grabbers.