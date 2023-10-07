Govt recovers 24,322 acres forest land in three years: Minister

The government recovered 24,322 acres of encroached forest land and brought it under afforestation in the last three years, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said today.

"The process of recovering illegally grabbed forest land is going on and the drive will continue against those who occupy the forest land without valid documents," he told journalists after unveiling a newly built mural of Bangabandhu in Tangail.

The mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was built at Dokhla Range of Madhupur Jatiya Udyan in Tangail under the Ecotourism Development and Sustainable Management Project, said a press release.

"We have 22.37% forest area, which needs to be increased to 25%," Shahab Uddin said and urged the general people to come forward along with the government to attain this target.

Creating awareness among people will reduce illegal encroachment of forest land and encourage the people to plant trees, he said, seeking cooperation from mass media in this regard.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Md Joaherul Islam, MP, Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests Gobinda Roy and Forest Conservator of Central Circle Hossain Mohammad Nishad were present on the occasion, among others.