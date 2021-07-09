6 of family hurt in Chattogram as cylinder leak causes fire

Six members of a family sustained burn injuries in a fire triggered by a cooking gas cylinder blast in their house in Chattogram's Satkania upazila on Thursday night, police said.

The injured have been identified as Sayed Ahmed, 65, Shahnewaz, 40, Md Helal, 36, Khaleda Begum, 45, Abdus Shukkur, 36, and Delwar Hossain, 50. Four of the injured have been shifted to the burn unit of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital after their condition worsened.

The accident happened at Sayed's house behind Montana Club in ward number 6 of the municipal area of Satkania.

"A leakage from the family's newly purchased cooking gas cylinder was the reason behind the fire, in which the six got burnt," said municipal panel mayor Saiful Alam Sohel.

Two units of fire fighters were pressed into service and it took them over an hour to douse the flames. "The injured were ushed to a local hospital," said senior station officer of fire service, Humaun Khan.

Medical officer of Satkania Upazila Health Complex, Abdul Ahad Idris, said, that of the the injured, four with 80-90% burns were referred to CMCH.

Assistant sub-inspector at CMCH police outpost, Shilbrata Barua, said, that around midnight on Thursday, the four injured were admitted to the hospital.