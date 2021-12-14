5 workers killed in Bogura plastic factory fire

At least five workers were killed in a devastating fire at a plastic factory in Bogura's Santahar today.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Photo: TBS

"On information, seven firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after two hours of frantic effort," said Naogaon Fire Service's Deputy Assistant Director AKM Murshed.

"Five bodies have been recovered from the spot so far," he added.

Photo: TBS

"We produce one-time plastic plates. The fire broke out suddenly at 11:30am. Most of the workers managed to go out of the factory during the fire," said factory owner Tofazzal Hossain, also the mayor of Santahar municipality.

He also claimed the fire damaged assets worth Tk30 crore.

