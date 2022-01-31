5 killed in bulkhead-trawler head-on collision in Chandpur

At least five people died and several others got injured after a sand-laden bulkhead collided head-on with a trawler on River Dakatia in Chandpur.

The accident occurred near the Mominpur area of Chandpur Sadar Upazila at around 6am on Monday (31 January).

The deceased are – Md Awal, 50, Md Mubarak, 45, Md Nasir, 32, Al-Amin, 35, and Nazrul, 35, confirmed Chandpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Director Shahidul Islam to the media.

He said that the collision happened due to low visibility caused by the dense fog over the river.

"Total 11 people went missing following the accident. Both Of them, six managed to swim ashore but the others drowned.

"We have already recovered the dead bodies. Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation," the fire official added.