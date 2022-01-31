5 killed in bulkhead-trawler head-on collision in Chandpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 12:25 pm

Related News

5 killed in bulkhead-trawler head-on collision in Chandpur

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 12:25 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

At least five people died and several others got injured after a sand-laden bulkhead collided head-on with a trawler on River Dakatia in Chandpur.

The accident occurred near the Mominpur area of Chandpur Sadar Upazila at around 6am on Monday (31 January).

The deceased are – Md Awal, 50, Md Mubarak, 45, Md Nasir, 32, Al-Amin, 35, and Nazrul, 35, confirmed Chandpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Director Shahidul Islam to the media.

He said that the collision happened due to low visibility caused by the dense fog over the river.

"Total 11 people went missing following the accident. Both Of them, six managed to swim ashore but the others drowned. 

"We have already recovered the dead bodies. Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation," the fire official added.

Top News

River Dakatia / Chandpur / trawler capsize / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

1h | Panorama
Giant fish attracts not only potential buyers but also curious onlookers, however, the fish traders always give priority to those who can buy the whole fish. Photo: Collected

The economy and ecology of the Tk one lakh fish

2h | Panorama
Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

22h | Bloomberg Special
Kazi Iqbal. Sketch: TBS

Kazi Iqbal: I do not think LDC graduation will be a huge threat to our RMG industry

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

15h | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

15h | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

17h | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

3
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March