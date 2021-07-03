5 killed in ambulance-pickup van crash in Tangail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 01:23 pm

Related News

5 killed in ambulance-pickup van crash in Tangail

Three people, including the driver of the ambulance, died on the spot.

TBS Report
03 July, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 01:23 pm
5 killed in ambulance-pickup van crash in Tangail

Five people were killed and another five injured in a head-on collision between an ambulance and a pickup van this morning at Hatiya on the eastern side of the Bangabandhu Bridge in Kalihati of Tangail.

Police and locals said the ambulance was heading to North Bengal with some passengers. The accident took place at around 7:30am when it reached Hatia area of the highway and collided head-on with a pickup van carrying fish coming from the opposite direction.

Three people, including the driver of the ambulance, died on the spot. Seven others in the ambulance and pickup van were injured. They were rushed to Tangail General Hospital where two more died. Five have been admitted to the hospital.

Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Shahidul Islam said, "The bodies of the deceased have been recovered. The injured have been rescued and sent to hospital. The deceased haven't been identified yet."

Top News

Accident / Tangail / crash / Ambulance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

1d | Videos
Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

2d | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

5
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

6
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured