5 killed in ambulance-pickup van crash in Tangail

Five people were killed and another five injured in a head-on collision between an ambulance and a pickup van this morning at Hatiya on the eastern side of the Bangabandhu Bridge in Kalihati of Tangail.

Police and locals said the ambulance was heading to North Bengal with some passengers. The accident took place at around 7:30am when it reached Hatia area of the highway and collided head-on with a pickup van carrying fish coming from the opposite direction.

Three people, including the driver of the ambulance, died on the spot. Seven others in the ambulance and pickup van were injured. They were rushed to Tangail General Hospital where two more died. Five have been admitted to the hospital.

Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Shahidul Islam said, "The bodies of the deceased have been recovered. The injured have been rescued and sent to hospital. The deceased haven't been identified yet."