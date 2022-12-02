5 including father-son rammed to death by covered van in Jashore

Five people, including a father-son duo, have died after being run over by a covered van in Jashore's Manirampur.

The incident took place on the Jashore-Satkhira highway in Begaritola bazar area of Manirampur upazila around 7am Friday.

Two of the deceased were identified as Habibur Rahman, 45, and his son Tawhid, 7. The other three could not be identified yet.

Manirampur police station Officer In-Charge Sheikh Md Moniruzzaman said, the covered van was going from Jashore sadar to Manirampur. The van lost control and run over the father and the son. It then rammed into nearby shops and hotels and killed three others.

The OC also said 10 shops have been damaged in the incident.

"We have seized the van but the driver or the helper were nowhere to be found. Police along with fire service have reached the spot," he added.