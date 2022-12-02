5 including father-son rammed to death by covered van in Jashore

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 11:31 am

Related News

5 including father-son rammed to death by covered van in Jashore

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 11:31 am
5 including father-son rammed to death by covered van in Jashore

Five people, including a father-son duo, have died after being run over by a covered van in Jashore's Manirampur.

The incident took place on the Jashore-Satkhira highway in Begaritola bazar area of Manirampur upazila around 7am Friday.

Two of the deceased were identified as Habibur Rahman, 45, and his son Tawhid, 7. The other three could not be identified yet.

Manirampur police station Officer In-Charge Sheikh Md Moniruzzaman said, the covered van was going from Jashore sadar to Manirampur. The van lost control and run over the father and the son. It then rammed into nearby shops and hotels and killed three others.

The OC also said 10 shops have been damaged in the incident.

"We have seized the van but the driver or the helper were nowhere to be found. Police along with fire service have reached the spot," he added.

Top News

Accident / covered-van / jashore

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

25m | Panorama
Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

2h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

3h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

14h | Videos
World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

15h | Videos
Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

17h | Videos
Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill