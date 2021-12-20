5 govt officials promoted to secretary post

Five government officials have been promoted to the rank of secretary.

The public administration has issued a circular in this regard today.

Md Mahbub Hossain has been made the secretary of the Anti-Corruption Commission. Prior to serving the new post, Mahbub served as Project Director (Additional Secretary) of the Ashrayan Project under the Prime Minister's Office.

The government has also promoted Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar to the secretary of Bangladesh Public Service Commission Secretariat. He has been serving as the additional secretary at the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resource.

Md Humayun Kabir, divisional commissioner of Rajshahi Division, has been made the secretary of the Railway Ministry.

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) Dhaka, has been made Rajuk secretary.

Barishal Divisional Commissioner Saiful Hasan Badol has been made secretary to the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division.