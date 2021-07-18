5 Eid jamaats to be held at National Mosque

A volunteer sprays disinfectant in the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque before friday prayer amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 3, 2020. Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Five Eid jamaats will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque from 7 am on the day of Eid-ul-Azha.

Islamic Foundation, Bangladesh revealed the schedule in a press release on Sunday.

The first Eid jamaat will be held at 7am and the next at 8am,9am, 10 am and 10:45 am.

Eid-ul-Azha, the 2nd largest religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated in Bangladesh on 21 July.

This year local administrations in consultation with public representatives and local dignitaries will take decision whether Eid prayers would be held at mosques, Eidghs or open fields considering the Covid situation in their respective areas and maintaining recommended health guidelines.

The Religious Affairs Ministry issued some guidelines on offering Eid-ul-Azha prayer on Tuesday.

As per the guidelines, no carpet will be allowed at mosques and mosques will be disinfected before prayers.

The devotees have been asked to bring prayer mats from home.

The devotees must wear masks inside mosques and avoid using prayer mats and caps that were stored earlier there.

It also suggested devotees to go to mosques with wadu and wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap.

Soaps, hand sanitizers and water should be available at the place where people make Wadu or at the entrance of mosques or Eidgahs.

Devotees should maintain social distance following health guidelines.

Children, elderly people, people with physical ailments, and those involved in taking care of patients will not be allowed to attend Eid prayer.

All have to abide by the directives of the Health Service Division, local administration and law enforcement agencies.

Besides, the devotees were requested to shun handshaking and hugging after the Eid prayer which has been a common practice throughout the world.

The Religious Affairs Ministry urged Imams and managing committees of mosques to ensure proper implementation of the directives.