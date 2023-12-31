5 arrested for attacking independent candidate’s campaign in Chattogram

Police arrested five people in connection with the attack on the election campaign convoy of independent candidate Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury of Chattogram-12 constituency.

Police arrested them by conducting raids in various areas of Kusumpura union in the early hours of Sunday (31 December).

The arrestees are Patiya upazila Awami League member Pragya Jyoti Barua Liton (52), Jubo League leader Moin Uddin Monir (48), Mahmudul Hasan Michbah (25), Nafis Iqbal (22) and Sadman Bin Asad (18).

Mohammad Solaiman, inspector (investigation) of Patiya police station, said further legal actions have been taken against the arrested according to the procedure.

Earlier on Saturday, supporters of Awami League candidate Motaherul Islam allegedly attacked the election campaign convoy of independent candidate Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury in Kusumpura union.

Seven supporters of the independent candidate were injured and at least seven cars were vandalised during the attack.

Two brothers of Whip Samshul Haque filed two separate cases with Patiya police station in connection with the incident.

