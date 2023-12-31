5 arrested for attacking independent candidate’s campaign in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 06:40 pm

Related News

5 arrested for attacking independent candidate’s campaign in Chattogram

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 06:40 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Police arrested five people in connection with the attack on the election campaign convoy of independent candidate Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury of Chattogram-12 constituency.

Police arrested them by conducting raids in various areas of Kusumpura union in the early hours of Sunday (31 December).

The arrestees are Patiya upazila Awami League member Pragya Jyoti Barua Liton (52), Jubo League leader Moin Uddin Monir (48), Mahmudul Hasan Michbah (25), Nafis Iqbal (22) and Sadman Bin Asad (18).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mohammad Solaiman, inspector (investigation) of Patiya police station, said further legal actions have been taken against the arrested according to the procedure.   

Earlier on Saturday, supporters of Awami League candidate Motaherul Islam allegedly attacked the election campaign convoy of independent candidate Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury in Kusumpura union.

Seven supporters of the independent candidate were injured and at least seven cars were vandalised during the attack. 

Two brothers of Whip Samshul Haque filed two separate cases with Patiya police station in connection with the incident. 
 

Top News

arrest / Whip Shamsul Hoque Chwodhury / attack / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

4h | Features
Photo: Collected

5 most-anticipated cars in 2024

5h | Wheels
The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

10h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gas prices will fall in 2024

Gas prices will fall in 2024

56m | Videos
Human rights group accuses Meta of restricting pro-Palestine speech

Human rights group accuses Meta of restricting pro-Palestine speech

2h | Videos
Bangladeshi exporters vexed about customs, energy woes

Bangladeshi exporters vexed about customs, energy woes

Now | Videos
Ctg port risks losing 3m-container club membership

Ctg port risks losing 3m-container club membership

5h | Videos