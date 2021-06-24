44 Rat snakes hatched from eggs in Gazipur 

At least 44 rat snakes and 10 Asiatic water snakes recently hatched from eggs in a Gazipur wildlife center.

With a 98 percent success rate, the baby snakes hatched from their eggs between Monday and Thursday at the Sheikh Kamal Wildlife Center in Gazipur.

Herpetologist, Md Sohel Rana of Sheikh Kamal Wildlife Center, said they are taking care of the newly born neolates which are about 20-30 centimeters long and in good condition.

From April to July is the breeding season for these types of snakes, he said.

A few days back, the eggs of 47 rat snakes and 15 Asiatic water snakes were found under a tree in Gaoghera village of Jashore Sadar Upazila. A local university student informed the Wildlife Crime Control Unit.

Later, the eggs were sent to Sheikh Kamal Wildlife Center in Gazipur for natural hatching.

Before that, on 31 May, Gaoghera village locals killed the mother rat snake at the same spot where the eggs were found.

Neither the rat snake, nor the Asiatic water snake which is also known as the checkered keelback, is venomous or a threat to humans.

