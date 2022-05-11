20 rat snake eggs, found in the wild, artificially hatched in Moulvibazar 

Total 20 baby rat snakes have come out of their eggs – following almost two months of artificial incubation – in the Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar district.

Meanwhile, another 20 eggs are waiting to hatch under the care of the Bangladesh Wildlife Service Foundation.

On 18 March this year, the eggs were found abandoned and recovered by the members of the foundation from the Muslimbagh area of the upazila.

The eggs started hatching on Tuesday night, confirmed Bangladesh Wildlife Service Foundation Director Sajal Dev.

He said, "We recovered the eggs after being informed by the locals of Muslimbagh. The snakes will be released in the wild soon."

