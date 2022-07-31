Chittagong zoo adds 4 white tiger cubs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 09:55 pm

Related News

Chittagong zoo adds 4 white tiger cubs

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 09:55 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Four new white cubs, a rarity, were born of Royal Bengal tiger couple Raj and Pori of Chittagong Zoo on Saturday, taking the number of white tigers at the zoo to five.

All four cubs are healthy. They are suckling on their mother's milk and the average weight of each tiger cub is around 800-900 grams. Their sex can be determined after seven days, Chittagong Zoo Deputy Curator Dr Shahadat Hossain Shuvo told The Business Standard.

For the time being, the cubs and mother tiger will not be on display for visitors, he added.

Earlier on August 26 last year, the Raj-Pori couple's daughter Shubhra, gave birth to a white cub.

Experts said since the parents are not white, the birth of these cubs with black stripes on white is rare.

Shahadat Hossain said they separated the mother tiger a month ago and kept her on round-the-clock CCTV surveillance.

Chittagong Zoo brought two tigers – Chandra and Purnima – from Dhaka Zoo for the first time in 2003. Chandra died in 2006 and Purnima in 2012.

Since then, there was no tiger in the zoo. Raj and Pori were imported from South Africa for Tk33 lakh on 9 December 2016. In 2018, Pori gave birth to Shubhra, the first white tiger in Bangladesh.

In 1988, then Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram MA Mannan, took the initiative to set up the zoo which was opened to the public on 28 February 1989. Currently this zoo has over 350 animals of 72 species that include 30 mammal species, 38 species of birds, and four species of reptiles.

About five lakh people visit this zoo, the only one in Chattogram.

Currently, mammals in the Chittagong zoo include the Royal Bengal tiger, Indian lion, Asian Black bear, African zebras, Maya deer, Chitra deer, Sambar deer, Para deer, Mukhapora hanuman, owls, Rhesus monkeys, Fishing cat, cheetah, gandagokul (Himalayan), rabbits, porcupines, foxes and more.

Among the different species of birds in the zoo are pheasants, peacocks, raj dhanesh, kak dhanesh, vultures, madantak, white buck, nishi buck, doves, bhuban kite, cuckoos, mynas, khanjana bird, turkeys and more.

Top News

White Tiger / Chittagong zoo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

10h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

11h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

13h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

45m | Videos
Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

45m | Videos
Traditional hill cuisine in Dhaka

Traditional hill cuisine in Dhaka

1h | Videos
How to start freelancing?

How to start freelancing?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania