3 workers killed in Brahmanbaria road crash

Three workers were killed and two others were injured as a truck ran over their autorickshaw on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Jahangir Miah, 35, Mahfuz Miah, 32, and Amjad, 30 all hailing from Shahbajpur village in Sarail.

The accident took place around 5am in Boishamura area of the upazila as the Dhaka-bound truck hit the autorickshaw carrying the workers from opposite direction when they were going to their work in brick kilns in Bijoynagar upazila, leaving the trio dead on the spot and two others injured, said Khatihata Highway police station OC Md Shahjalal Alam.

The injured workers -- Khejur Miah, 45, and Kamal Miah, 40 --were sent to a local hospital.

All the deceased and the injured people worked in brick kilns.