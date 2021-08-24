3 Rohingya children drown in Bhasanchar

Three Rohingya children drowned in lake water at Bhasanchar of Noakhali's Hatiya upazila on Tuesday.

They were found dead in a lake at Chairman Dighi area of Hatiya around 11:30am.

Of the deceased, two are siblings -- Jamal Hossain, 9, and Anisur Rahman, 6, sons of Dalilur Rahman of cluster No 54 of Bhasanchar housing project. The other child is Md Hafsa 5, son of Abdur Sabur.

According to police, the three kids accidentally fell into the lake while playing there in the morning. Their playmate Junaid informed the people in the cluster about the incident.

People then rescued them and took them to Bhasanchar Hospital where on-duty doctor declared the three dead.

Noakhali Superintendent of Police Shahidul Islam said that the bodies were handed over to their families.