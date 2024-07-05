National Task Force meeting on Rohingyas held in Cox's Bazar

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 12:52 pm

National Task Force meeting on Rohingyas held in Cox's Bazar

The meeting addressed various issues related to Rohingyas residing in Cox's Bazar and Bhasanchar, such as camp problems, infrastructure, electricity, health, family planning, and the World Bank's $700 million funding for both the Rohingyas and the local population. 

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The 45th meeting of the National Task Force on forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals or Rohingyas was held on 4 July in Cox's Bazar, chaired by Foreign Secretary and Task Force President Masud Bin Momen. 

The meeting saw the presence of representatives from various ministries, departments, and agencies, including UN organisations operating in Bangladesh, the World Bank, and the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner.

The meeting addressed various issues related to Rohingyas residing in Cox's Bazar and Bhasanchar, such as camp problems, infrastructure, electricity, health, family planning, and the World Bank's $700 million funding for both the Rohingyas and the local population. 

The president emphasised that sustainable repatriation of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to Myanmar is the only solution to this crisis. The meeting called on UN agencies to play a more effective role in sectors like LPG, food, medical care, and family planning.

Furthermore, the meeting urged the United Nations to take effective measures to create a conducive environment for repatriation in Rakhine. UN representatives provided updates on their ongoing programs for the Rohingyas in Rakhine. During the meeting, there was a call for the United Nations and the international community to arrange necessary funding for humanitarian activities for the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.

Before attending the 45th National Task Force meeting, the Foreign Secretary visited the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar. He inspected educational and healthcare services, family planning programs, skill development activities, and repatriation centres.

