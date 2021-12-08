3 minors among 4 crushed under train in Nilphamari

Four people including three children were killed after being crushed under the wheels of a train in Nilphamari sadar upazila.

The deceased were identified as Lina, 8, Mina, 7, Mominur Rahman, 4, and Shamim Hossain, 30, residents of Kundapukur union.

The incident took place around 8am on Wednesday at the College Railway Station area in the upazila, when the Khulna-bound "Rupsha Express" train hit the four persons, leaving them dead on the spot, said Nilphamari sadar police station OC Abdur Rauf.

Shamim was crushed under the train while trying to save the children, according to witnesses.