3 killed in Manikganj road crash

Three people were killed as a bus hit a three-wheeler on Dhaka-Aricha highway in Manikganj Saturday noon.

The deceased are three-wheeler driver Abdur Razzak, 30, passengers Zahidul Islam, 40, son of Afaz Uddin of Bara Hapania village under Harirampur upazila and Abdur Rahman, 25, son of Intaz Khan of the same village.

The bus hit the three-wheeler at Mahadevpur bus stand in Shibalaya upazila around 12 pm, leaving its two passengers dead on the spot, said Riyad Mahmud, in-charge of Barangail Highway police outpost.

He said, Zahidul and Abdur were returning home after selling onions at Barangail market.

The seriously injured driver died at Manikganj District Hospital, he said.

Police managed to seize the bus but its driver and helper escaped, he added