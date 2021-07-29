3 killed in Cumilla road crash  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 01:09 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Three people were killed as a covered van crashed into a stationary tractor on Dhaka-Chattogram highway near Harikhola Mazar in Cumilla's Chandina upazila Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Nurul Islam, 40, from Harikhola village in Chandina, Foyjar Rahman, 40, from Rangpur and the driver Liton, 40.

Eliotganj Highway Police Outpost In-charge (Inspector) Ziaul Haque Chowdhury confirmed the news.

The accident took place as the driver of Dhaka-bound covered van lost control of the wheel and overturned after crashing into the tractor while workers were hauling sand on the  tractor, leaving two workers and the covered-van driver dead on the spot.

