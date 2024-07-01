3 killed, 1 injured by lightning strike in Narail

Bangladesh

BSS
01 July, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 03:06 pm

Related News

3 killed, 1 injured by lightning strike in Narail

BSS
01 July, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 03:06 pm
Representational image.
Representational image.

Three people were killed and another was injured in lightning at Ramnagar Char area in Narail Sadar upazila on Sunday midnight.

The deceased were identified as, Ratan Mondal, 55 of Manirampur Upazila in Jashore, Milton Roy, 50, of Khulna Nijgram village and Nanda Dhali, 50, of Taka Upazila in Satkhira District.

The injured Chitto Mondal was admitted to Narail Sadar Hospital in a critical condition.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Narail Sadar Thana OC Sajedur Rahman confirmed the incident saying that, the locals found them lying on a field in the morning and rushed them to Narail Sadar Hospital, where the duty doctors declared the three dead.

The bodies will be handed over to the families after autopsy and necessary legal procedures, he added.

Top News

Lightening Strike / Lightening in Bangladesh / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

2h | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Say goodbye to boring light bulbs

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Cool personal care tools you must try

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Avoiding direct war, Russia resorts to 'hybrid' war: CNN

Avoiding direct war, Russia resorts to 'hybrid' war: CNN

48m | Videos
Who is holding Dravid's throne?

Who is holding Dravid's throne?

1h | Videos
Biden Campaign Raises $27 Million in Funds after Debate

Biden Campaign Raises $27 Million in Funds after Debate

2h | Videos
How revised is the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25?

How revised is the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25?

3h | Videos