3 killed, 1 injured by lightning strike in Narail

Three people were killed and another was injured in lightning at Ramnagar Char area in Narail Sadar upazila on Sunday midnight.

The deceased were identified as, Ratan Mondal, 55 of Manirampur Upazila in Jashore, Milton Roy, 50, of Khulna Nijgram village and Nanda Dhali, 50, of Taka Upazila in Satkhira District.

The injured Chitto Mondal was admitted to Narail Sadar Hospital in a critical condition.

Narail Sadar Thana OC Sajedur Rahman confirmed the incident saying that, the locals found them lying on a field in the morning and rushed them to Narail Sadar Hospital, where the duty doctors declared the three dead.

The bodies will be handed over to the families after autopsy and necessary legal procedures, he added.