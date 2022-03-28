3 die in motorcycle-covered van collision in Gopalganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 02:30 pm
3 die in motorcycle-covered van collision in Gopalganj

Three friends were killed after their motorcycle collided head-on with a covered van in Gopalganj today.

The accident took place at the Sikir Bazar area of Gopalganj-Paysarhat highway in Kotalipara upazila around 9:30am on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Rudra Mahmud, 20, of Uttarpara village, Murad Gazi, 22, of Ulahati village and Naeem Hawlader, 22, of Unshia village.

Among them, Rudra Mahmud is a first-year student of Kotalipara Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Government College and Murad Gazi is a second-year student of the same college. Details about Naeem could now be known until filing the report.

According to police, Rudra, Murad and Naeem were travelling from Kotalipara to Paysarhat on the same motorcycle.

The motorcycle collided head-on with a covered van of the Sundarbans Cargo Service coming from the opposite direction when it reached in front of the mural of poet Sukanta at the Sikir Bazaar intersection.

Rudra and Murad died on the spot.

Naeem was first taken to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex in critical condition. He was referred to be taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital. He died on the way there.

Kotalipara Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Zillur Rahman said, "The covered van was seized after the incident. The bodies of the victims were recovered and kept at Kotalipara police station."

