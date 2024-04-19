285 Myanmar security personnel to be sent back on 22 April: FM Hasan

People take pictures as BGP members enter Bangladesh through the Ukhiya-Ghumdhum border on 7 February 2024. Photo: Jobaer Chowdhury/TBS

The government will send back 285 members of various security forces of Myanmar, who have taken shelter in Bangladesh in recent weeks, to their own country this week, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said on Friday (19 April).

At the same time, the government will bring back 150 Bangladeshis stuck in Myanmar, the minister said while addressing a programme at the conference room of the foreign ministry building in the capital.

"A total of 285 members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police and the army, who have taken refuge in Bangladesh, have been given clearance to return by sea to Myanmar. Myanmar has agreed to take them back.

"They'll be sent back by ship on 22 April. The same ship will bring back 150 Bangladeshis stuck there," said Hasan.

However, he noted that the ship's journey will depend on the sea and the situation in Myanmar, which has recently been engulfed in violent conflicts between the army and rebel forces.

Seeking refuge

Myanmar is currently embroiled in a conflict between the Arakan Army insurgents and junta forces in Myanmar.

As the conflict grows intense, more and more Myanmar nationals have been fleeing to Bangladesh in recent weeks.

On Friday, 24 members of the neighbouring country's Border Guard Police (BGP) entered Bangladesh, taking the total number of security forces members seeking shelter here to 285.