24 more Myanmar border guard members enter Bangladesh today

TBS Report
19 April, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 08:41 pm

With these 24 new arrivals, a total of 285 BGP and army personnel are now in BGB custody at Naikhongchhari headquarters

BGB members at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
BGB members at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Amid the ongoing conflict between the Arakan Army insurgents and junta forces in Myanmar, 24 more members of the neighbouring country's Border Guard Police (BGP) have taken shelter in Bangladesh today (19 April).

"Three BGP members entered through Teknaf's Jhimongkhali border and eight through Naikhongchhari's Hatimara border in the afternoon," Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) of BGB headquarters, told The Business Standard today.

"Earlier in the morning, 13 more BGP members surrendered to the Bangladesh Coast Guard near the Naf River.

"With these 24 new arrivals, a total of 285 BGP and army personnel are now in BGB custody at Naikhongchhari headquarters," he added.

On Tuesday (16 April), 18 Myanmar security force members entered during the day. On Monday afternoon, two army personnel entered through Naikhongchhari's Baishfari border. On Sunday, another 14 BGP members fled to Bangladesh through the Teknaf border.

Previously, on 30 March, three members of the Myanmar Army took refuge through the Naikhongchhari border.

Prior to that, on 11 March, an additional 177 personnel from the Border Guard Police (BGP) and army sought shelter.

Before this, 330 individuals from Myanmar fled to Bangladesh in several rounds. On 15 February, 330 people were repatriated back to Myanmar.

Bangladesh / BGP / Myanmar / Myanmar Army / Myanmar Conflict

