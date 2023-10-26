All set for rally at Nayapaltan, BNP says after DMP asks for alternative venues

BNP said today it is all set to hold the 28 October rally in Nayapaltan as the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) asked the party to select two alternative venues.

The party has taken all preparations to hold the rally in front of its Nayapaltan office and it will not be possible to move to another venue, a letter signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi informed DMP on Thursday (26 October).

BNP had asked for permission to hold a major rally as part of their "one point movement" to oust the government in Nayapaltan, Dhaka, on 28 October.

However, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police had asked the party to select two other alternative venues along with a few other requirements.

The DMP sought seven details regarding the rally such as number of participants, event timing and other event particulars, Golam Ruhani, assistant commissioner of Motijheel zone confirmed to TBS.

BNP received the letter on Wednesday night and replied to the different questions of DMP while stating that they are adamant about holding the rally at Nayapaltan, said Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The letter reads the rally will take place from 2pm till dusk and about 1-1.5 lakh people will take part in it. They party also said supporters of other parties will not be allowed to take part in the rally.

Meanwhile, the Awami League is also sought permission from the DMP to hold a rally on 28 October at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram, to which the DMP also asked for two alternative venues.

BNP-Jamaat prepared to counter possible attacks

Sources say the BNP and its long-term ally Jamaat have prepared for the possibility of a police-Awami League attack on 28 October in Dhaka. If the mass rally in Nayapaltan is blocked or any procession is attacked, they have planned counter-resistance from 16 points in the capital.

According to BNP-Jamaat sources, a monitoring committee has been set up to track Awami League leaders, identifying Gulistan, Dhaka University, Dhanmondi and other areas of the capital as vulnerable to possible attacks.

BNP leaders and activists say there is an 80% chance of attacks from the police and Awami League on 28 October. In anticipation of this, 16 committees have been formed with the leaders of Dhaka metropolitan committees to counter the attacks in advance.

If the party's rally in Nayapaltan is obstructed, they will begin resistance from their respective locations. If the rally is not obstructed, the responsible persons will remain in the locations all day long and join the rally later, they said.

Several BNP leaders told The Business Standard that the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman is holding regular meetings with party leaders to ensure the success of the 28 October rally. The party has prepared for a gathering of 10 lakh people in Dhaka at all costs. BNP leaders and activists at all levels have been instructed not to initiate any conflict, but to resist any obstacles.

Sources say that the BNP and its allied parties have initially decided to besiege the Secretariat on October 29 or 30. Sieges, demonstrations, sit-ins, blockades, and even strikes are gradually emerging as the next programmes.

Jamaat sources say the party is determined to hold a rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel on 28 October and if the police or Awami League prevent the rally there, they will hold it at an alternative location nearby. The party has already made all preparations to accommodate a crowd of 8-10 lakh people.

Several senior Jamaat leaders told TBS that the party is prepared for a police attack on its rally on October 28, and has tasked its student wing Chhatra Shibir with resisting Chhatra League activists from Dhaka University.