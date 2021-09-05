27 brokers arrested from CMCH and BRTA in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 08:58 pm

27 brokers arrested from CMCH and BRTA in Chattogram

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 08:58 pm
27 brokers arrested from CMCH and BRTA in Chattogram

RAB-7 arrested 27 brokers on Sunday from the regional office of BRTA and Chittagong Medical College Hospital in Chattogram.

Among them, seven brokers were arrested from the hospital premises and 20 from BRTA.

Later, a mobile court fined and sent them to prison.

RAB members arrested seven people from the hospital area and 20 people from BRTA. The mobile court later jailed them.

RAB-7 conducted the operation simultaneously while Jisan bin Nadir, BRTA district administration executive magistrate and Mamnoon Ahmed Anik, CMCH executive magistrate, conducted the mobile court.

Nurul Abshar, assistant director, media, RAB-7, said 32 people were arrested on suspicion of being brokers in a raid on the BRTA's regional office in Chattogram.

