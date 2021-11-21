2 women crushed under train in Gazipur

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 02:31 pm

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 02:31 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Two women were crushed under the wheels of a train in Gazipur's Kaliganj upazila on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Jasmin and Shahinur, the workers of Hamim Group.

The incident took place on Tongi-Bhairab rail route at the upazila's Khanjana area around 7:15am, said Emayedul Jahedi, officer-in-charge of Narsingdi Railway Police, confirming the matter to The Business Standard.

"The two victims were crushed under the wheels of the Dhaka-bound Surma Express Train after they panicked while crossing the road as they saw two trains coming from two directions," he said.

"They died on the spot," the OC added.

Relatives of the victims took the bodies away before police reached the spot, the police official further added.

