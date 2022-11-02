2 RMG workers killed in Dhamrai road accident

Bangladesh

2 RMG workers killed in Dhamrai road accident

A man and his wife, both ready-made garment workers, were killed after a speeding bus hit them in Dhamrai's Srirampur area on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md  Israfil, 35, and his wife Swapna Begum, 25, both worked in two local garment factories. Israfil was an official at Graphics Textiles in Srirampur, and his wife Swapna was a worker at nearby AKH Eco Apparels.

The accident took place around 7am near Srirampur area on the Dhaka-Aricha highway.

Golra Highway police station Sub-Inspector Shah Alam said Dhaka-bound Zaman Paribahan rammed the bicycle which the couple was riding to their work, leaving both of them dead on the spot. 

"On information, police recovered the bodies and seize the bus involved in the accident," he added. 

"Efforts are on to nab the bus driver who fled the spot after the accident," the officer said adding that preparations are underway to file a case over the incident. 
 

