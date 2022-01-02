2 km illegal fishing net seized from Halda

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Hathazari Upazila administration has seized 2,000 meters (2km) of illegal fishing net from the Halda river, the only natural fish breeding ground in the country. 

The nets were seized after drives in different parts of Halda river led by Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Shahidul Alam on Sunday morning. 

The UNO said, "We seized 2,000 meters of 'enclosed net' from the Amtua point and Ramdas Hat sluice gate area in North Madarsha union of the river on Sunday."

Fisheries ministry officials, North Madarsha Union Parishad chairman and village police assisted in the operation.

