2 killed as truck-three wheeler collide in Mymensingh

Two people were killed and two injured in a head-on collision between a truck and an easy bike (three-wheeler) on the Netrokona-Mymensingh road.

The incident took place in Purbadhala upazila of Mymensingh around 9am on Monday (25 July).

The deceased were Suruj Ali of Mohishbar village and Shahjahan Mia of Gaurakanda village, confirmed Sub-Inspector Nazmus Sakib, the acting in-charge of the Shyamganj Police Investigation Center.

The injured include the driver of the easy bike, Junayed, and the passenger, Fazlu Mia. They have been admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

The easy bike going towards Shyamganj market with three passengers from the Hamidpur area collided head-on with a speeding truck at the Mohishber area, said the police officer, citing eyewitnesses.

Among the deceased, Suruj died on the spot and Shahjahan succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The truck had been seized but the driver managed to escape after the accident, said the SI.

Legal action will be taken in view of the complaints of the victims' families, he added.