12 killed as trains collide in Bhairab

At least 12 people have been killed and over 100 others injured after two trains collided in Bhairab of Kishoreganj.

The death toll may rise further, said Bhairab railway police station Officer-in-Charge Alim Hossain Shikdar.

The accidents occurred when Egarosindhur Express collided with a freight train at Bhairab station on Monday (23 October) afternoon, he said.

Rail communication on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Sylhet route remained suspected following the accident.

"Dhaka-bound Egarosindhu Express train departed from Bhairab station this afternoon. It had switched tracks to enter a different line.

"Before the entire train could complete its transition to the new line, another container train entered the same line and collided with the rear of the passenger train, causing several compartments to derail," said the officer.

Confirming the death of 12 people, Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad said the fire service is conducting rescue operations at the spot.