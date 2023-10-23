Freight train disobeying signal led to collision: Bangladesh Railway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 06:37 pm

Related News

Freight train disobeying signal led to collision: Bangladesh Railway

The accident took place soon after the Egarosindhur Express left the Bhairab station for Dhaka.

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 06:37 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The collision of a passenger train and the freight train in Bhairab happened as the latter did not obey the rail signal, the Bangladesh Railway has said following preliminary investigation.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Siraj-ud-Daula, senior information officer of the Ministry of Railways, said the Dhaka-bound Egarosindhur Express collided with a freight train at Bhairab station on Monday, after the freight train did not obey the rail signal. 

He, however, did not provide further details on the incident where the death toll has risen to 17, with hundreds others injured.

The accident took place soon after the Egarosindhur Express left the Bhairab station for Dhaka.

Two coaches of the Egarosindhur Express were overturned after the impact.

Some seven units of the fire service are continuing rescue operations.

Top News

Bhairab / Train accident / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farhad has collected 35 terracotta plaques or bricks – most of which he found in areas adjacent to Mahasthangarh, Maynamoti, Paharpur and other places. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An antiquated 'Antique Law' that forces Bangladeshi terracotta collectors into hiding

8h | Panorama
Saad El Jai. Illustration: TBS

Foreign investment in cold-chain infrastructure: Bangladesh needs a sound logistics policy

10h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Midnight Munchies: The best places to eat in late night Dhaka

2h | Food
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

53m | TBS Stories
Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

7h | TBS World
Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

1d | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

1d | TBS SPORTS