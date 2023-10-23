Freight train disobeying signal led to collision: Bangladesh Railway

The collision of a passenger train and the freight train in Bhairab happened as the latter did not obey the rail signal, the Bangladesh Railway has said following preliminary investigation.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Siraj-ud-Daula, senior information officer of the Ministry of Railways, said the Dhaka-bound Egarosindhur Express collided with a freight train at Bhairab station on Monday, after the freight train did not obey the rail signal.

He, however, did not provide further details on the incident where the death toll has risen to 17, with hundreds others injured.

The accident took place soon after the Egarosindhur Express left the Bhairab station for Dhaka.

Two coaches of the Egarosindhur Express were overturned after the impact.

Some seven units of the fire service are continuing rescue operations.