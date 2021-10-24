2 killed in Sirajganj road crash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 02:51 pm

Related News

2 killed in Sirajganj road crash

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 02:51 pm
2 killed in Sirajganj road crash

Two people including an air force personnel were killed after a truck ran over their motorcycle at Chonagacha Bazar area in Sirajganj-Kazipur local highway early Sunday. 

The deceased were KM Sabbir Hossain, 24, an air force soldier, and his friend Hasan Khan, 24. Both hailed from Sirajganj Sadar. 

Sirajganj Sadar police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Nazrul Islam said, "Sabbir and Hasan were run over by a speeding truck near Chonagacha on their way to Sirajganj from Bagura."

Locals rescued them in critical condition and took them to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital where doctors declared them dead.

"The bodies have been sent to the hospital morgue. Sabbir was posted in Jashore Cantonment. The authorities there have been informed. Next step will be taken after their decision," said OC Nazrul. 

Top News

Accident / Sirajganj / Bangaldesh Air Force

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

22h | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

22h | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

22h | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly