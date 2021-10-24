2 killed in Sirajganj road crash

Two people including an air force personnel were killed after a truck ran over their motorcycle at Chonagacha Bazar area in Sirajganj-Kazipur local highway early Sunday.

The deceased were KM Sabbir Hossain, 24, an air force soldier, and his friend Hasan Khan, 24. Both hailed from Sirajganj Sadar.

Sirajganj Sadar police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Nazrul Islam said, "Sabbir and Hasan were run over by a speeding truck near Chonagacha on their way to Sirajganj from Bagura."

Locals rescued them in critical condition and took them to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital where doctors declared them dead.

"The bodies have been sent to the hospital morgue. Sabbir was posted in Jashore Cantonment. The authorities there have been informed. Next step will be taken after their decision," said OC Nazrul.