2 killed as private car hits CNG auto-rickshaw in Uttara

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 01:13 pm

Related News

2 killed as private car hits CNG auto-rickshaw in Uttara

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 01:13 pm
2 killed as private car hits CNG auto-rickshaw in Uttara

Two persons were killed as a private car hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in the capital's Uttara early today.

The incident took place around 4.30am in the morning at the Singer intersection of Uttara Sector -13.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Taiyab Ali, 65, hailed from Jamalpur's Melandaha and passenger Taifur Rahman, 25 hailed from Kaliganj in Gazipur district.

Uttara West Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Nurul Haque told media that the auto-rickshaw driver Taiyab and passenger Taifur were rescued from the accident spot and were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital following the accident.

At 6am, the on-duty doctor pronounced Taiyab Ali dead. Later, Taifur also breathed his last at around 9am while undergoing treatment. 

Their bodies have been kept in the hospital morgue for autopsy, SI Nurul Haque said.

Bulbul Ahmed, the driver of the private car, was slightly injured in the accident. He was given first aid at a local hospital. Reportedly, he is now in police custody.

The auto-rickshaw and the private car are currently in police custody.

Top News

Accident / Uttara

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

1d | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

4d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

4d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

4d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

3h | Videos
Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

16h | Videos
Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

16h | Videos
Unilever's strategies for success in a competitive market

Unilever's strategies for success in a competitive market

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval