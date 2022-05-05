2 killed as private car hits CNG auto-rickshaw in Uttara

Two persons were killed as a private car hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in the capital's Uttara early today.

The incident took place around 4.30am in the morning at the Singer intersection of Uttara Sector -13.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Taiyab Ali, 65, hailed from Jamalpur's Melandaha and passenger Taifur Rahman, 25 hailed from Kaliganj in Gazipur district.

Uttara West Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Nurul Haque told media that the auto-rickshaw driver Taiyab and passenger Taifur were rescued from the accident spot and were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital following the accident.

At 6am, the on-duty doctor pronounced Taiyab Ali dead. Later, Taifur also breathed his last at around 9am while undergoing treatment.

Their bodies have been kept in the hospital morgue for autopsy, SI Nurul Haque said.

Bulbul Ahmed, the driver of the private car, was slightly injured in the accident. He was given first aid at a local hospital. Reportedly, he is now in police custody.

The auto-rickshaw and the private car are currently in police custody.