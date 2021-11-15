2 killed in Gazipur road crash

Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident at Baroipara of Kashimpur in Gazipur city on Sunday night.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

Salna Highway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mir Golam Farooq said "The accident took place as the Chandra-bound motorcycle lost control and hit a pedestrian when it reached Baripara area on Chandra-Nabinagar road, leaving the pedestrian dead on the spot."

The motorcyclist also received critical injuries in the accident.

He was rushed to Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Medical Hospital where the duty doctor declared him dead.

The OC also said efforts are underway to identify the victims.