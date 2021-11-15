2 killed in Gazipur road crash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 01:08 pm

Related News

2 killed in Gazipur road crash

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 01:08 pm
2 killed in Gazipur road crash

Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident at Baroipara of Kashimpur in Gazipur city on Sunday night.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.  

Salna Highway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mir Golam Farooq said "The accident took place as the Chandra-bound motorcycle lost control and hit a pedestrian when it reached Baripara area on Chandra-Nabinagar road, leaving the pedestrian dead on the spot."

 The motorcyclist also received critical injuries in the accident.

He was rushed to Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Medical Hospital where the duty doctor declared him dead.

The OC also said efforts are underway to identify the victims.

Top News

road accident / Gazipur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

2h | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

2h | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

2h | Videos
How will the rape case be proved?

How will the rape case be proved?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records