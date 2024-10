The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Unit (CTTC) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested two active members of the banned militant group Hizb ut-Tahrir from the Turag area of the capital early today (25 October).

Talibur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the DMP media wing, confirmed the arrest but did not disclose the identities of the individuals.

"We will provide more details to the media later," he stated.