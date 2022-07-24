2 containers of foreign liquor seized in N'ganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 02:46 pm

Related News

2 containers of foreign liquor seized in N'ganj

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 02:46 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Customs authorities have seized two containers full of foreign of liquor from Narayanganj's Sonargaon that tried to evade Tk24.70 crore duty by forging import permits (IP).

Acting on a tip-off, Chattogram Customs House, with the help of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and intelligence agencies, seized two vehicles containing the consignments in the early hours of Friday, customs house sources said.

"31,625.5 litres of foreign liquor of different brands were found in 1,330 cartons. The taxable value of which is Tk4.46 crore. There has been an attempt to evade revenue of Tk24.70 crore by making false declarations in two challans," Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Custom House (AIR) Md Saiful Haque said on Sunday (July 24).

Govt earns only Tk52cr from liquor imports in five years
Govt earns only Tk52cr from liquor imports in five years

After detaining the consignments that had left from Chattogram Port, customs authorities added the liquor to the inventory.

The consignments were released from Chittagong Port by using the names of two companies in Cumilla Export Processing Zone (EPZ) and Ishwardi EPZ.

Chattogram Customs House Deputy Commissioner (AIR) Saiful Haque said that a bill of entry was submitted to the Customs House on 20 July for the release of the consignment weighing 19,650 kilogrammes which came from China under declaration for textured yarn in the name of Hashy Tiger Company Limited of Cumilla EPZ.

Foreign liquor to be dearer

On the same day, another bill of entry was submitted for clearance of a consignment weighing 20,750 kg brought from China in the name of BHK Textiles Limited in the Ishwardi EPZ under a declaration of roving machine bobbins.

C&F company Zafar Ahmed of Double Mooring, Chattogram was in charge of clearing the two consignments.

Zafar Ahmad, the owner of the company, was contacted on his phone, but the phone was switched off.

Top News

Liquor / IP Forging

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pull off a bold and elegant look with statement jewellery

6h | Mode
Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

1d | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

2d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

18m | Videos
Commercial banks hesitant fearing US sanctions

Commercial banks hesitant fearing US sanctions

1h | Videos
Why youths prefer government jobs

Why youths prefer government jobs

19h | Videos
Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

5
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online