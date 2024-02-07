18 sued in Ctg accusing them of submerging forest to create lake

The Forest Department has filed five cases against 18 individuals, including the personal assistant of former MP of Chattogram-15 Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadvi, for their involvement in submerging 2500 acres of forest land to create a lake by erecting a dam on a hilly stream in Satkania upazila of Chattogram.

Barahatia Beat Officer Md Samshul Haq of Chunati Sanctuary Range filed the cases between 29 January and 5 February, with the court of Chattogram Judicial Magistrate-6, Nurul Harun.

The court is currently awaiting the receipt of the Prosecution's Official Report (POR) for these cases, as confirmed by the court's bench assistant, Mohammad Shahed.

In the case filed on 3 February, Erfanul Karim, the personal assistant to the former Member of Parliament for the Satkania-Lohagara Constituency, Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi, and the son of the late Abdul Alim from the area, was identified as defendant number 1.

Other individuals accused in this case include Nazir Ahmad (50), son of Karim Ahmad from Barahatia Union; Liton (32), son of Abul Khair from the same area; Abdul Matlab, son of Abdul Aziz; and Abul Kalam, son of Ali Ahmed.

Allegations against the accused include trespassing into the forest area and removing soil by cutting hills with a group of 14-15 people at RS 6005 dag and BS 11011 dag of Satkania Mauza.

Subsequently, they established a farm for fish farming, posing a severe threat to the wildlife and biodiversity of the region. The Forest Department has recovered hill-cutting tools, such as spades, baskets, and shovels, from the site where approximately 16,800 cubic feet of hill has been cleared.

Additionally, illegal fishing activities were conducted in the forest, constituting offences punishable under Sections 26(1a), (e), 33(1a), (c) of the Forest Act, 1927.

Similarly, on 2 February, two additional cases were filed, implicating Nashir Uddin, son of the prominent figure Nurul Islam; Jamal Uddin, son of Abdul Quddus; and Kamal Uddin, son of Soltan Uddin.

These individuals have been accused in a case involving the cutting of 4,500 cubic feet of rock and the accumulation of 2,100 cubic feet of soil in piles.

Charges under Sections 33(1)(d), 33(1a), and 33(1c) of the Forest Act of 1927 have been levied against them.

Subsequently, on 4 February, another case was filed, naming Dil Mohammad alias Betto Saudagar, Saiful Islam, Shaha Alam, Abdur Rahim, and Khorshedul Alam as accused individuals.

Finally, on 5 February, ten more individuals were accused, including Md Nasir Uddin, Manzoor Alam, Dil Mohammad alias Betto Saudagar, Morshed Alam, Saiful Islam, Abdur Rahim, Shaha Alam, Khorshedul Alam, Jamal Uddin, and Kamal Uddin.

It is notable that several of them have been accused in multiple cases.

Photo: TBS

The affected area lies between Sonakania Union of Satkania and Barahatia union of Lohagara Upazila in Chattogram. A 200-feet-long dam constructed on the Sonakania Chhara (hilly stream), measuring 20 feet in width and 100 feet in height, has caused significant ecological damage.

The Forest Department reports that approximately 5 lakh trees of various species, including Gamari, Teak, Chikarashi, and Arjuna, have been irreversibly destroyed.

These forests were not only home to diverse wildlife but also served as crucial corridors for elephant herds.

Construction of the mud dam began in January 2021 and concluded by March of the same year.

Since then, fish farming activities have been ongoing, adversely affecting the natural habitat and disrupting agricultural practices across 4,255 acres of land in Lohagara and Satkania.

Despite complaints from farmers to various government agencies, administrative action was not taken initially.

The Forest Department asserts that legal proceedings were initiated following an investigation confirming the allegations, albeit being allegedly obstructed due to the influence of former MP Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadvi

In addition to initiating legal proceedings, on 3 February, the Chattogram South Forest Department undertook an operation involving a significant workforce to dismantle the dam at the stream's mouth, intending to restore the natural flow and alleviate the lake's formation.

However, the abrupt removal of the dam resulted in a sudden flood, adversely impacting a vast area within the Sonakania union.

The floodwaters swept away 156 houses, two bridges, and sluice gates, causing extensive damage.

Furthermore, approximately 23 hectares of crops were destroyed, and numerous businesses and educational institutions suffered significant damages as a consequence of the flooding.