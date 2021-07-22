14-day strict lockdown to begin from Friday 

The nationwide 14-day strict lockdown is going to begin from Friday 6am after one-week break with a new set of restrictions to curb Covid-19 infections.

All government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices and all kinds of factory will remain closed.

Road, rail and waterways public transport (including domestic aircraft) and all types of motorised vehicles will be closed. Besides, all shops including shopping malls / markets will be closed.

It has already been announced that this year's restrictions will be much stricter than before. The army will be in the fields along with the law enforcement forces.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said, "This time the restrictions will be stricter than previous times."

However, sectors related to rawhide , food products and industrial companies manufacturing products and medicines for the prevention of Covid-19 will remain out of restrictions.

In addition, banking activities will be limited.

The office of the insurance company and the stock market will be open. Trading in the stock market will be limited by coordinating with bank transactions. Insurance companies will also be open to a limited extent.

Earlier, government relaxed lockdown from the morning of 15 July.

As the country celebrating Eid-ul-Adha, health officials reported 173 new deaths from Covid-19 and 7,614 new cases in the last 24 hours until Wednesday 8am.

Bangladesh had been reporting over 200 single-day deaths and 11,000 daily cases over the last two weeks with few exceptions. The highest ever 231 single deaths were reported on 19 July while the most number of 13,768 cases were confirmed on 12 July

