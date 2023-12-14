136 more Bangladeshis return from Libya detention centres

A fresh batch of 136 Bangladeshi nationals who were stuck at Libyan detention centres were brought back to the country on Thursday.

The Bangladeshis were in Ain Zara and Benghazi detention centres, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On arrival at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka today, the repatriated Bangladeshi citizens were welcomed by the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The IOM gave each of them pocket money of Tk6,058 and some food items.

At the airport, Foreign Ministry director (welfare) Mustafa Jamil Khan inquired about the repatriated Bangladeshis and encouraged them to share their harrowing experiences in Libya with their neighbours and relatives upon their return.

Mustafa Jamil emphasised that immigrants could significantly contribute to raising awareness, preventing others from falling prey to illegal brokers and discouraging the unsafe practice of seeking illegal migration abroad.

The process of repatriating Bangladeshis trapped in Libya is ongoing with the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bangladesh Embassy, Tripoli and with the financial support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

As part of the repatriation process, 534 irregular Bangladeshi nationals have been brought back on chartered flights by IOM in November and December.