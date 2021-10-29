12 covered vans-trucks rescued so far from sunken ferry in Manikganj

Salvage vessel 'Hamza' has so far recovered 12 covered vans and trucks in the three days' rescue operations in Padma River near Paturia Ferry terminal area of Manikganj.

Of those vehicles, three trucks were rescued on the third day of the rescue operation on Friday. But another two trucks and some motorcycles are still waiting to be rescued, SM Sanowar Hossain, commander of the salvage vessel 'Hamza', said.

Besides, another salvage ship 'Rustam' is expected to reach the spot by Saturday and the salvage operation will continue to rescue the rest of vehicles, said sources at the terminal.

BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeq who earlier visited the spot, said "Once the rescue operation is over, a decision will be taken about the ferry."

The recovery of the ferry could be done with the help of private rescue ships, he added.

The ro-ro ferry -- Amanat Shah -- capsized in the River Padma near the ghat no 5 at Paturia in Manikganj at around 9:30am on Wednesday.

The vessel was carrying 14 trucks and a few motorcycles at the time.