Ro-Ro ferry Shah Amanat rescued 13 days after capsize

The tilted partly sunken Ro-Ro Ferry Shah Amanat of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) has been salvaged today after 13 days of being capsized.

BIWTC Paturia ghat Deputy General Manager (DGM) Zillur Rahman said the half sunken tilted ferry now is remaining in a straight position after lifting all of its water.

The rescued ferry will be handed over to the BIWTA after completion of all maintenance.

A non government organisation Genuine Enterprise today (Tuesday) completed its rescue operation and after final examination of the body, including its bottom, the ferry will be handed over to the concerned authority, the ghat sources said.