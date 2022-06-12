118 journos tortured in five months: Article 19

A total of 118 journalists were injured and harassed in five months (January to May) this year while three media employees were killed in June alone.

Expressing concern, Article 19, an international human rights organisation that works to defend and promote freedom of expression, in a media statement issued on Sunday demanded trials for the murder of the journalists and an amendment to the digital security act.

"The trend to violate the rights of the journalists and murder them is continuing in Bangladesh. This indicates the fragile state of freedom of expression and a culture of impunity," the statement said.

Article 19 demanded trials for the murder of three journalists in Dhaka, Cumilla and Patuakhali.

The organisation also condemned the random filing of cases against journalists and torturing them under the digital security act across the country and deferring the submission of the probe report of the journalist couple Sagor-Runi murder case for the 89th time.

The statement said that a total of 62 physical attacks took place on journalists from January to May 2022. Besides, 10 cases were filed against 23 journalists under the digital security act and three journalists were arrested during the period.

In 2021, 35 cases were filed against 71 journalists under the digital security act and 16 journalists were arrested which has created an environment and culture of intimidation in the country.

Article 19 South Asia Regional Director Farukh Faisal said that a section of ministers have recently admitted that there is an abuse of the digital security act and assured of not arresting any journalist immediately along with an amendment to some of the sections of the law. But the case filing and arrests continue, he added.