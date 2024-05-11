স্বর্ণ কিনতে পুঁজিবাজার থেকে বিনিয়োগ প্রত্যাহারের হিড়িক

স্বর্ণ কিনতে পুঁজিবাজার থেকে বিনিয়োগ প্রত্যাহারের হিড়িক
চীনের শেয়ার বাজারের সূচক নিম্নমুখী। এ বাস্তবতায় দেশটিতে যে বিনিয়োগ আসছে তার বেশিরভাগই স্বর্ণভিত্তিক তহবিলে। সামর্থ্য অনুসারে স্বর্ণে বিনিয়োগ করছেন তরুণরাও।
